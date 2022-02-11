Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,781 in the last 365 days.

Water Summary Update: 2022 starts with a dry and cold January

DES MOINES — The new year has started colder and drier than normal, as Iowa ended January with an average of 0.68 inches of moisture, and an average temperature of 14.7 degrees, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

Rainfall was 0.29 inches less than normal and the temperature 4.8 degrees below normal. Drought conditions remained steady in January, but deteriorated in early February, with more than 70 percent of the state now in some form of dryness or drought. 

"A drier than normal January is not really problematic, since January is normally the driest month of the year. However, the trend toward dryness is not encouraging,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “With the normally wettest months of April to June right around the corner, there is plenty of time for improvement of conditions."

Shallow groundwater conditions remain normal, benefiting from low water demand during the winter months. 

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

You just read:

Water Summary Update: 2022 starts with a dry and cold January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.