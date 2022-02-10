DNREC Invites Delaware Students to Enter Earth Day Video Contest

DNREC’s Earth Day video contest is open to Delaware students and will be judged in three grade categories: K through 4, 5 through 8, and 9 through 12.

With Earth Day to be celebrated April 22, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is hosting its second annual video contest to educate and engage young people about the importance of environmental protection and inspire them to become part of the solution to address climate change.

The global theme for Earth Day 2022, “Invest in Our Planet,” is focused on accelerating solutions to climate change, encouraging everyone – governments, citizens and businesses – to do their part. The DNREC Earth Day video contest invites Delaware students to produce and submit a 30-second video to answer the question, “If you were in charge of the world, what actions would you take to improve the health of our planet?”

“Since 1970, Earth Day has inspired environmental activism, and it’s especially important to hear the voices of young people,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “This contest is an opportunity for students to continue the legacy of those who came before them, adding their voices to the discussion about the choices we can make to take action on climate change.”

The contest is open to Delaware students and to be judged in three grade categories: K through 4, 5 through 8, and 9 through 12. Entries must be original, unpublished and created solely by the entrant. All entries must be accompanied by release forms for all students appearing in the video, signed by their parent or legal guardian. The deadline for entries is 4 p.m. Friday, March 18.

Judging will be based on how well the videos represent the following criteria: message/theme, visual effectiveness, originality/creativity and universal appeal. The judging panel for the DNREC Earth Day Video Contest will include at least one professional from each of the following fields: education, journalism, science and videography.

Winners will be announced in an awards ceremony on or around Earth Day. Winners for each category will receive a certificate, a $500 gift card, an annual pass to Delaware State Parks and a prize bag.

Winning videos will be shared on the DNREC website and social media networks. For complete rules and more information, or to submit a video, visit de.gov/earthday. To watch videos from last year, visit the @DelawareDNREC YouTube channel.

Between now and Earth Day, Delawareans will have more opportunities to celebrate the natural world, learn about the science of climate change and take action. To learn more, follow @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###