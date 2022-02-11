Treatment court holds graduation

A graduation ceremony took place at the Richland County Treatment Court in Wahpeton on Feb. 3.

Graduate Brandon told the treatment court participants, “You can be anything you desire to be. You’re only limited by the chances you don’t take. Believe in yourself and allow God to work in your lives and never regret the past, but learn from it to build a better future.”

He expressed his gratitude to the program, “It has changed my life, and I believe it can change all of yours.”

Brandon spent 16 months in the program working his recovery (545 days of sobriety) with treatment from the Southeast Human Service Center. Brandon completed five phases of the program with weekly court hearings, probation and treatment appointments, establishing housing and establishing his own business.

The Richland Treatment Court is run by a multi-disciplinary team which consists of Hon. Brad Cruff, Will Budke, defense counsel; Megan Kummer, Wahpeton State’s Attorney; Angela Nagel-Miller, Coordinator; Heidi Arnhalt, Parole & Probation; Jason Weber, Deputy Sheriff; and staff from the Southeast Human Service Center. Participants are required to attend court weekly and complete assignments to move onto a different phase of the program.

The Richland County Treatment Court originally started in 2013 as a DUI Court and in February of 2020, it began operation as a hybrid drug court accepting alcohol and drug offenders.