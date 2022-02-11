Submit Release
Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Next DHEC Board Chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Robert Bolchoz as the next chairman of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control: 

"Mr. Bolchoz is a natural-born leader who never shies away from a challenge. He has the tools and experience necessary to help lead DHEC with perseverance and innovation," said Governor Henry McMaster. "I have every reason to believe that Mr. Bolchoz will excel as board chairman, and his fresh perspective will benefit the agency and South Carolina." 

Bolchoz was nominated by Governor McMaster in January, following the retirement of current chairman Mark Elam. 

