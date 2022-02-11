MSC USA expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – MSC USA, the United States cargo shipping arm of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a global leader in transportation and logistics, today announced plans to expand its Charleston County operations. The company will invest more than $13.7 million and create 135 new jobs, expanding its local footprint to a total of more than 500 employees.

Located at 700 Watermark Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, MSC is adding 25,000 square feet adjacent to the existing building and relocating corporate functions from its northeastern headquarters to complement the expansion locally.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Switzerland, MSC has 524 offices across 155 countries with over 100,000 employees worldwide. MSC USA opened in 1985 and has been serving the U.S. market for over 35 years. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 230 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023. Individuals interested in joining the MSC USA team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded Charleston County a $1.2 million Set-Aside grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Our Mount Pleasant branch, like many other MSC USA branches in the United States, is set to grow exponentially. The decision to expand in the region is a testament to Charleston County’s exceptional talent and resources. We would like to thank Charleston County Economic Development, alongside the state of South Carolina, its Governor and the mayor of Mount Pleasant for their community and business-friendly policies, which have made it possible for MSC USA to grow and flourish locally. We’re excited about the opportunity of drawing more talent to Mount Pleasant by continuing to invest in our workforce there.” -MSC USA President and CEO Fabio Santucci

“When a world-class company like MSC USA expands its footprint in South Carolina, it further proves to the world that South Carolina’s ports offer companies unparalleled global connectivity. We congratulate MSC USA’s continued growth in Charleston County, and we look forward to many more years of their continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has earned a reputation as a place that excels at making a variety of complex products. And, a critical factor in boasting a diversified, successful economy is the ability to efficiently and effectively transport products. MSC USA’s latest expansion is yet another testament that our state has the business climate and logistics capabilities companies are seeking.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“MSC USA has been operating in Charleston for almost three decades, and their economic impact on our community is profound. The addition of new capabilities at their Mount Pleasant headquarters signals another vote of confidence by MSC in the Port, our skilled workforce and the sound fundamentals of the Charleston region’s business climate.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

“South Carolina Ports congratulates MSC on their growth from humble beginnings to this year becoming the largest container line in the world. We are proud to play a small, but growing, part in that great success story. MSC is a longtime partner of ours in facilitating international trade. As a top 10 U.S. container port, South Carolina Ports looks forward to continued success and growth with MSC.” -SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome