STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY: SB 2508 – Environmental Resources

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis released a statement of administration policy regarding Senate Bill (SB) 2508, Environmental Resources:

 

I have been a champion for Everglades restoration and oppose any measure that derails progress on reducing harmful discharges and sending more water to the Everglades. Moreover, I reject any attempt to deprioritize the EAA Reservoir project south of Lake Okeechobee.

 

Rather than advancing legislation seeking to affect a major change in policy, SB 2508 is being rammed through the budget process, short-circuiting public engagement and leaving affected agencies in the dark.

 

