I-69/I-475 Rebuilding Michigan project resumes Feb. 14

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

DAVISON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will resume work along I-69 between Fenton Road and M-54. This work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild more than 2 miles of I-69, along with various work at the I-69/I-475 interchange. This project will improve safety and ride quality and support a major commercial route.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County: Genesee

Highway: I-69 I-475

Closest city: Flint

Start date: Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Estimated end date: November 2022

Traffic restrictions: Beginning Feb. 14, ramp closures at the I-69/I-475 interchange will be in place to allow demolition and replacement of existing bridge decks. Lane closures along westbound I-69 may be required during initial phases of work, with short-term full closures of the roadway planned in March.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer roadway and smooth driving surface, supporting a major commuter and commercial route.