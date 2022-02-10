ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 11-14) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along some Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 11-14), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between the I-10 interchange and Hardy Drive in Tempe f rom 3 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 14) for lane line striping work as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive open. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at southbound State Route 143 and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to four lanes between Broadway Road and US 60. DETOURS : Consider detouring on eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to Priest Drive or Mill Avenue to travel beyond closure. Eastbound I-10 drivers in the downtown Phoenix area also can consider detouring on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach eastbound US 60. I-10 drivers in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 to reach eastbound US 60. Motorists on southbound SR 143 can travel west on I-10 before turning at the 40th Street interchange to enter eastbound I-10.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.