Middlesex-DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3000685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2022 at 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 near US RT 2, Duxbury

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Michael Thayer

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following several observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Michael Thayer. While speaking with Thayer, indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Thayer being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Thayer was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Thayer was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 03/24/22 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/22 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.