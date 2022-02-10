Middlesex-DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3000685
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/08/2022 at 2310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 near US RT 2, Duxbury
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Michael Thayer
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following several observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Michael Thayer. While speaking with Thayer, indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Thayer being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Thayer was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Thayer was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 03/24/22 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.