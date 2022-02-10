Submit Release
News Search

There were 550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,779 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex-DUI

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A3000685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                            

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2022 at 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 near US RT 2, Duxbury

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Michael Thayer

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following several observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Michael Thayer. While speaking with Thayer, indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Thayer being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Thayer was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Thayer was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 03/24/22 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/22 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Middlesex-DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.