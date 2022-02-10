Get WILD: Registration for three Project WILD spring courses is now open

Idaho Fish & Game’s Project WILD program is offering three educational courses this spring. These workshops are designed mostly for classroom teachers, but are also ideal for scout leaders, daycare providers and other adults interested in learning and sharing more about our natural world with others.

Participants of the workshops can earn professional development credit through NNU for an additional cost.

The following workshops offered this spring include:

WILD About Hooved Critters

When: Flexible (on your own schedule)

Where: Virtual

Cost: $12

Register here

In this workshop, participants have access to curriculum designed to teach kids about the many wild ungulates we have in our state. The curriculum includes videos, hands-on activities and worksheets all related to deer, elk, moose and more. Participants also receive a hard copy of the WILD About Elk guide and other supplemental materials. Deadline for credit work is April 15.

Idaho Ecosystems with Project WET, Project WILD and Project Learning Tree

When: Feb. 22, March 15 and April 5

Where: Virtual (Zoom)

Cost: $45

Register here

In this workshop, teachers get a sampler platter of not just Project WILD, but Project WET and Project Learning Tree, as well. We focus on animals, land and water related to Idaho ecosystems. Participants attend three virtual workshops and choose one of the projects for a deeper dive into the specific curriculum and receive the full guides in the mail. The rest of the workshop is on your own time.

Project WILD – Boise (In Person)

When: March 11-12

Where: Fish and Game Headquarters Office, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise, ID

Cost: $40

Register here

This in-person class will cover the basics of habitat, predator-prey relationships and more. Project WILD acts as a prerequisite for other WILD classes (virtual & in-person). Class runs from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 and will take place in the new Fish and Game headquarters building in Boise.

About Project WILD

Project WILD is an award-winning, international, hands-on conservation education program. Started over 35 years ago, Project WILD focuses on wildlife and the environment and how humans interrelate with both. WILD provides educators, primarily kindergarten through 12th grade, with interdisciplinary activities that help address state and national education standards. WILD's materials are scientifically sound and use educational practices proven to be effective.