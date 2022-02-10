Press Releases

02/10/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Investments in Ten Connecticut Communities To Reduce Transportation Emissions

State Distributing $24 Million in Federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Funds

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is awarding $24 million in federal funds to ten transportation projects aimed at improving air quality in Connecticut. As part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program, Connecticut invests federal funds in local, cost-effective projects that will reduce vehicle exhaust emissions in areas of the state that do not attain national air quality standards.

CMAQ funds will be distributed to municipalities to support local projects, which include upgrading traffic signal technology and the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Modernized traffic signals use real-time traffic information to accommodate changing traffic patterns, which reduces unnecessary idling at traffic lights.

“These strategic investments will not only help eliminate traffic bottlenecks in certain communities and buildout electric vehicle chargers in others, but they will also help move Connecticut towards cleaner air and a cleaner transportation system,” Governor Lamont said. “Technology in transportation can help unlock climate solutions for our state. By reducing air pollution in communities most impacted by its harmful effects, we can better deliver transportation equity and ultimately, better health outcomes for the people of Connecticut.”

“With expanded access to electric vehicle charging stations and increased use of adaptive traffic signals across the state, we are confronting climate change with actionable projects that will help reduce carbon emissions,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said. “These projects represent the future. We remain committed to using technology and innovative solutions to have a cleaner, more equitable, and resilient transportation system for all people across Connecticut.”

“These projects are a very welcome addition to our effort to reduce emissions from our transportation sector, the largest contributor to our state’s greenhouse gas emissions, and responsible for over 67% of smog-forming air pollution in Connecticut, at a time when we need to take meaningful action to reduce emissions and improve our air quality,” Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “These projects build on other clean transportation efforts undertaken by the Lamont administration, such as the recent distribution of Volkswagen settlement funds toward electric projects – including 43 electric school buses – all in environmental justice communities. The interest we’ve seen in these projects show that municipalities in our state are eager to implement projects that support our transition to a clean transportation future. I am grateful to Governor Lamont, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, and our municipal partners for moving these critically important projects forward.”

CTDOT solicits municipal projects for the federal CMAQ program through the state’s metropolitan planning organizations and rural councils of governments, and awards funding based on project eligibility. The following communities are recipients: