Sacramento Chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World brings drug prevention education to Sacramento Pig Bowl game

Drug Free-World attended Annual Sacramento Charity Football game between Sacramento Law Enforcement and Firefighters leading up to Super Bowl weekend.

SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Pig Bowl Guns and Hoses Charity Football Game saw Sacramento-area Firefighters win a hard fought 7-3 game over Sacramento Law Enforcement on January 29th

The Pig Bowl began when a small group of officers turned their football scrimmage into a fundraising event and turned the word “Pig,” a derogatory name for law enforcement in the 1970s, into the motto of the game—an acronym for Pride, Integrity and Guts.

Located among other non-profit organizations was the Sacramento Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World who brought their array of drug education booklets and materials to the game to help Sacramento win a different kind of battle—the fight against drug abuse, addiction and overdose deaths.

More people in Sacramento County have died of fentanyl-related causes than from gun violence since January 2020, according to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office. The office warns that fake pills containing the dangerous drug are driving the problem.

Drug-Free World Sacramento distributed hundreds of educational booklets called "The Truth About Drugs" which include booklets related to specific drugs like painkillers and prescription drugs. The information contains most commonly abused drugs and volunteers encouraged those attending the game to take the Foundation’s drug-free pledge.

Sacramento Drug-Free World director Nathan Johnson says, “Our efforts are to educate and empower kids with correct information about drugs. In light of the District Attorneys warning and the tragic deaths from overdoses in our area, this information could save a life. So now our mission has become much more important and deserves as much support as we can give it here in Sacramento.”

"These drug education materials were available free of charge, thanks to the generous support of the Church of Scientology of Sacramento" - added Johnson.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

