TOYO Wins Contract with Test Center Approved to be the First Test Facility for Connected Vehicles

SMVIC's Anechoic Chamber

Hybrid Test Facility Capable of Testing EMC Performance and Wireless Communication Quality

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOYO Corporation announces that its Chinese subsidiary, TOYO China, just won a major contract for “Wireless Communication Performance Measurement System for Connected Vehicle” from the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Certification & Tech Innovation Center Co., Ltd. (SMVIC). The contract is valued at 1.4 million USD, with delivery slated for September 2022.

Since its founding in 2003 as a national test center, SMVIC provides automakers with testing services and certifications that permit them to sell their vehicles in the Chinese market. SMVIC was recently approved to become the first test center for connected vehicles, and the organization decided to acquire instrumentation from TOYO to provide testing services to such vehicle types.

This is the second order from China’s national institutes. TOYO China won a contract in 2021 with CICV, a research institute for intelligent connected vehicles.

Leveraging its broad EMC business and technical experiences, TOYO Corporation continues to expand its business footprint not only to the People's Republic of China but also to the United States and other overseas markets.

The system utilizes a patented Radiated Two-Stage (RTS) method approved by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) as a test method for LTE mobile terminals and base stations to measure connected vehicles’ wireless communication performance. Since its formulation in 1998, the 3GPP has established protocols and globally agreed specifications for third-generation (3G) mobile systems.

The TOYO-supplied system is an add-on to the existing vehicle-sized anechoic chamber for EMC tests. The system supports two essential types of tests for connected vehicles: EMC tests and in-vehicle wireless communication performance tests. Repurposing test equipment and an existing anechoic chamber reduces overall cost and increases the operational efficiency of the test facility.

Supporting the development of next-generation mobility and communications is one of TOYO’s top priorities. By providing a comprehensive solution that combines EMC tests and wireless communication tests for connected vehicle development, we continue to focus on our key corporate initiative of focusing on Sustainable Development Goals.

The “Wireless Communication Performance Measurement System for Connected Vehicles” is designed for measuring the wireless communication performance of automobiles. It was developed by General Test Systems (GTS), a leading company in the field of mobile terminals, antennas, and OTA testing. The system utilizes GTS’ RTS technology to support the measurements of in-vehicle wireless communication performance for connected vehicles. Radiation performance, reception sensitivity, electromagnetic interference, multi-antenna performance, vehicle communication performance in real-world environments – all required for the development of such vehicles – can be evaluated.

Further, this system leverages existing EMC test facilities (anechoic chamber and test equipment). A small mobile vehicle fitted with a robotic arm and test antenna can be remotely controlled and driven into an EMC chamber.

A software test cycle starts after locating the initial point of the test and runs to completion after performing a multitude of different tests. When completed, the robotic arm can be retracted, and the mobile vehicle can be relocated away from the test staging area. Key features include:

• Utilizes GTS patented technology using the RTS method approved by the 3GPP

• Offers 3D Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) test capabilities for larger test devices and objects such as automobiles

• Provides lower capital expenditure costs than conventional multi-probe test systems

• Leverages large EMC anechoic chambers for automobiles which can be scaled accordingly

• Supports multiple testing needs to evaluate vehicle communication performance in real environments

Please send an email to info@toyotechus.com for additional information.

About SMVIC

Founded in 2003, the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Testing and Certification Technology Research Center Co., Ltd. (SMVIC) is a national automobile test center accredited by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People’s Republic of China (CNCA). SMVIC performs quality inspections of conventional vehicles and vehicles using new and alternative energy sources. SMVIC is also accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), which checks and confirms that test labs satisfy the requirements defined by ISO/IEC.

Having been approved to be the first national test center for connected vehicles, SMVIC satisfies the test and research needs of connected vehicles’ communication performance, function verification, scene simulation, demonstration operation and provides technical support in future technology research and application development. SMVIC is also planning to establish an information security lab in cooperation with the State Network Information Office to build a system to test and evaluate the information security on vehicles. https://www.smvic.com.cn/english/pages/index.html.

About TOYO China

Established in 2010 and based in Shanghai and Beijing, we provide our customers with in-house developed EMC, fuel cells, batteries, liquid crystals, and information and communication systems utilizing our long-accumulated knowledge and technical capabilities. https://www.toyochina.com.cn/.

About TOYO Corporation

TOYO Corporation (TSE: 8151) is a Japanese technology company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with subsidiaries in the United States and China. Since its founding in 1953, TOYO has become the leading distributor of advanced measurement instruments and systems in Japan. TOYO also engages in original product designs and develops advanced solutions for many of the markets that it serves, including automotive, sustainable energy, and cybersecurity industries. TOYO’s innovative products are used by many leading companies in Japan, the United States, and APAC countries, helping TOYO’s customers accelerate development, reduce time-to-market, and improve product quality. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.toyo.co.jp/english.

About TOYOTech

TOYOTech, founded in Fremont, California, in 2015, is a wholly-owned local subsidiary of TOYO Corporation. TOYOTech provides the customers in the US and other countries with TOYO Corporation's self-developed products incorporating the know-how and technologies accumulated over many decades, as well as TOYOTech's own-developed products that are unique in the markets – these include test and measurement solutions for automobile, new materials, ICT, and EMC applications among others. At the same time, TOYOTech keeps a keen eye on the newly emerging technologies and up-to-date information in Silicon Valley, a holy site of innovation, actively collaborating with startups and seeking M&A opportunities. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.toyotechus.com.