PLANT-BASED LIFESTYLE MEDICINE ORGANIZATIONS ANNOUNCE JUMPSTART PROGRAM PARTNERSHIP
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute and Plant Based TeleHealth are teaming up to bring healthier diets and lifestyles to people around the globe.
After just two weeks, Jumpstart participants often have remarkable health improvements, and have the knowledge and skills to continue their healthy journey.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a unique medical partnership, two of the leading Lifestyle Medicine organizations have announced plans to collaborate on a program which will empower more people to begin to take back their health through a whole-food plant-based diet.
— RLMI Founder and President Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM
Plant Based Telehealth (PBTH), whose mission is to make plant-based Lifestyle Medicine available to everyone from the comfort of their home, will refer their patients to the highly successful, Zoom based, 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart Program. Jumpstart, developed and run by Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), is one of only four programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM).
RLMI Founder and President Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, explains why this partnership with PBTH is so important. “Typically, clinicians have limited time to counsel patients on the rationale and practical skills behind reversing chronic disease through nutrition – thereby avoiding pills and procedures. Now, with one referral, patients have access to a standardized program to build motivation and competence, in a socially supportive, interactive environment. After just two weeks, Jumpstart participants often have remarkable health improvements, and have the knowledge and skills to continue their healthy journey.”
Plant Based TeleHealth Co-founder and CEO Anthony Masiello adds, “All of the physicians at PBTH are fully committed to providing the highest level of care to their patients. Having patients participate in RLMI’s Jumpstart offers the potential to accelerate results and build a solid foundation for a lifetime of optimal health and wellness.”
Plant Based TeleHealth doctors can prescribe the 15-Day Jumpstart to their patients, including the collection of both pre- and post-Jumpstart biomarkers, provide additional patient guidance and monitoring throughout the duration of the program.
More information about the program can be found at https://plantbasedtelehealth.com/jumpstart.
RLMI’s Jumpstart has a proven track record of success, with participants experiencing the following average recorded results in just 15 days:
Weight loss -5.8 pounds, -7.3 pounds for those with BMI over 30
Systolic blood pressure -6.8 points, -16.7 points for those with BP over 140
Total cholesterol -26 points, -44 points for those with cholesterol over 200
LDL cholesterol -19 points, -33 points for those with LDL over 100
Fasting glucose -5.1 points, -28.4 points for those in diabetes range
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Located in Western New York State, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) addresses the root causes of lifestyle-based diseases and doesn’t just treat the symptoms. RLMI, headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within.
The Institute provides several programs to help its participants switch to and maintain a whole-food, plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), all certified by ACLM.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on FB, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.
ABOUT PLANT BASED TELEHEALTH
Plant Based TeleHealth is a national telemedicine service on a mission to make lifestyle medicine available to everyone. Medical care is focused on the treatment, prevention, and reversal of chronic disease utilizing lifestyle medicine, rooted in whole food plant-based nutrition. Physicians practice evidence-based medicine to help patients achieve their personal goals of health, wellness, and improved quality of life.
Physicians are available to provide licensed medical appointments to patients in all 50 US states and Washington D.C. International lifestyle medicine consultations are also available, for people outside of the US.
To learn more, please visit https://plantbasedtelehealth.com/ and follow PBTH on Facebook and Instagram @plantbasedtelehealth.
Beth Garver
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
beth.garver@roclifemed.org
