Major Sports Leaders to Advise and Support SportsEdTV Growth in Brazil

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV’s growth in Brazil gained momentum with the naming of a pair of the country’s leading sports influencers to a Brazil-centric advisory board. The board will guide SportsEdTV growth into multiple sports instruction disciplines beyond its previously announced collaboration with the Brazil Volleyball Confederation.

“Marcus Vinicius Freire and Lawrence Magrath will be key advisors as we take our multi-sport instruction platform to Brazil, already a global giant in the leading participation sports of soccer and volleyball,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder, and Chairman SportsEdTV.

The Brazilian National Soccer Team has won the World Cup 5 times and its National Volleyball Team is the top team in the Federation of International Volleyball rankings. Marcus Freire is an Olympian and former professional volleyball player and experienced sports administrator. Lawrence Magrath is renowned for his sports marketing and finance expertise.

“They were a great team when Marcus was CEO and Lawrence was CMO of Fluminense Football Club in Rio de Janeiro and we expect that synergy will rub off on us at SportsEdTV as we gear up our prominence in the sports avid capital of South America,” added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO SportsEdTV.

Currently, Freire leads Play9 Brazil the leading digital content and format studio for brands and influencers and Magrath is Co-Founder of Codajas Sports Kapital and Managing Partner of Cremon Participacoes. They will steer SportsEdTV’s commitment to Brazilian sports communities.

