College Settlement, Celebrating 100 Years of Transforming Lives, Launches New Website Today
Enrollment for Summer 2022 Day and Overnight Camps Begins February 14th
All of us connected with College Settlement are proud of our rich history and our ongoing mission of serving underserved youth especially in the City of Philadelphia.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College Settlement, celebrating the 100th anniversary of their summer camp programs, today launched their new website, at http://www.collegesettlement.org.
— Terry Dougherty, Executive Director, College Settlement
The new College Settlement website includes a number of new features to better engage and inform their constituents and communities. These new features include numerous videos and photographs, as well as news updates and upcoming events. The site also prominently features College Settlement’s new Centennial logo and will be adding special 100th anniversary content throughout the year.
In addition, the new website has complete camper registration information, in a new, easier-to-use navigation for parents and school administrators.
Online enrollment for College Settlement’s summer camps begins on Monday, February 14th, through the new website.
“We are extremely excited to share our new site as we are entering into registration for our 100th year of camp in Horsham”, said Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement. “All of us connected with College Settlement are proud of our rich history and our ongoing mission of serving underserved youth especially in the City of Philadelphia. Our new website gives online visitors a more complete feeling of being at the camp, in the outdoors, and connecting to nature.”
About College Settlement:
The mission of College Settlement Day and Overnight Camps and the Outdoor School in Horsham is to provide environmental education and camping programs to young people from the greater Philadelphia area - especially those who are economically disadvantaged - in order to foster personal growth and prepare them to make a positive impact on the world. College Settlement now manages 235 acres in Horsham (and over 75 acres in the Poconos north of Bloomsburg) that include over 35 structures, a lake, two swimming pools, an environmental center, a community based farm, and our adventure challenge course – an activity that is designed to encourage leadership, communication skills, and social development within a group. Additional information is available at http://www.CollegeSettlement.org.
Terry Dougherty, Executive Director of College Settlement recent interview on Comcast Newsmakers