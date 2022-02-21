Trade Technologies Promotions Enable Next Phase of Growth
Trade Technologies promotes key executivesAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today that it has promoted key executives to support its growth across the globe.
Christine Thompson, formerly Director of Sales & Solutions for EMEA, has been promoted to Managing Director - UK and Middle East. Ms. Thompson will continue to be based in Trade Technologies’ London office and assumes responsibility for the strategy, execution, and growth of Trade Technologies in the UK, Europe (excl. DACH region), and the Middle East.
"We are absolutely delighted about our progress in Europe and expansion in the Middle East with the opening of our new Dubai Office. I thank our amazing teams for all the hard work to achieve this growth and our customers for their trust and loyalty. 2022 is promising with a lot of exciting developments to assist our customers even further!" said Christine Thompson, Managing Director - UK and Middle East.
Alexander Paetzold, currently Managing Director at Trade Technologies Germany GmbH, will now also fill the role of Chief Operating Officer for the Trade Technologies Group. In the COO role, Mr. Paetzold will be responsible for the efficiency of Trade Technologies’ global operations and provide leadership and vision for the next phase of Trade Technologies’ growth. He will continue to be based in Trade Technologies’ Stuttgart office.
"I am very excited to cooperate more closely with all our colleagues around the globe. We are all working together to become the “One-Stop-Shop” for multi-national importers, exporters, and global trade banks to access technology and services in the management and processing of trade transactions and trade finance instruments," said Alexander Paetzold, COO of Trade Technologies.
“For the last 22 years, Trade Technologies has been steadily expanding its services, technology, customer base, and global footprint by focusing first on completing our customer’s existing trade transactions as quickly and efficiently as possible and second on digital documents and technology. Our focus on “today’s trade” enabled us to complete more online letter of credit and other trade finance presentations than any other Fintech to date,” said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. "Christine and Alex are exactly the right leaders to continue the growth and evolution of our industry-leading solutions.”
Trade Technologies has operations offices in Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dubai, Foshan, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Stuttgart. Trade Technologies’ corporate headquarters is located in Austin, Texas.
About Trade Technologies
Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders, and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training, and consulting.
The Company’s web-based TradeSharp platform and Outsourced Trade Document Services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections, and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks, and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process over $13 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.
