AOPEN fills critical device gap with cTILE 22 Gen2, a next-gen 22-inch All-in-One Commercial ChromeOS touch solution

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, is pleased to introduce the cTILE 22 Gen2, a 22-inch, ChromeOS-powered All-in-One (AIO), which alleviates the Chromebase market with a commercial-ready solution that supports both Google Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Chrome Education Upgrade in environments otherwise unsuitable for consumer Chrome devices.

AOPEN fills a critical gap in the limited ChromeOS all-in-one (AIO) market with a Purpose-Ready cTILE 22 Gen2. Its meticulous, tamper-proof design offers key advantages, including a port cover to tuck away cables for a clean appearance, a Kensington Lock, and VESA mounting points. The device can be securely strategically placed to ensure safe, frequent use for multiple environments (industrial, commercial) and verticals (education, corporate, healthcare). The cTILE 22 Gen2 uses Chrome Management License (Chrome Enterprise Upgrade or Chrome Education Upgrade), configured for end-users, which administrators have long used to manage consumer Chromeboxes, Chromebooks, and Chromebases.

AOPEN continues to launch simple, scalable hardware solutions on multiple platforms. The cTILE 22 Gen2 announcement comes on the heels of another key product introduction, the Android-powered AOPEN eTILE-X 10. Reflecting its core values, AOPEN takes pride in delivering solutions for quickly-evolving business requirements in a climate of digital transformation, and continuing to be the trusted brand in quality, commercial products. AOPEN builds partnerships with a collaborative approach to success: from minor custom features to scalable product requirements, leveraging the Acer Group global footprint to achieve synergy and efficient operations.

What is the benefit of using an AOPEN device?

> AOPEN looks the part and plays the role with extensive R&D across component selection and design

> Commercial & industrial products with the lowest industry failure rate (<2% Windows/Linux, <1% Chrome OS)

> Effectively a “no-frills” warranty - purpose-built for extended use 24/7/365

AOPEN is a Solution-Ready Company

AOPEN computing device solutions are Solution-Ready, to withstand all environments and scenarios without skipping a beat -- meeting obstacles head-on, filling gaps where others are apprehensive, and taking on environments (like nonstop 24/7 use cases) that may not "work in their favor."

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, contact READY@aopen.com.

About AOPEN:

Twenty-six years ago, AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, invented the ultra-small form factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a Solution-Ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, and more. For more information, visit www.aopen.com/us.

The AOPEN cTILE 22 Gen2 Unboxing