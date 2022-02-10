Pt Proves Virtual Training Can Remain Personal
EINPresswire.com/ -- After a personal training career spanning over 15 years, Buckingham based Neil King has taken his highly sought-after service virtual and is showing the world what an online personal training plan should really look like.
Neil’s humble beginnings are at Bourton Mill Health & Wellness Centre in Buckingham, where he started out as a student and has been helping clients achieve incredible results ever since. For Neil, extending his service online allows him to do what he does best, but now be available to everyone.
Fitness might not have been at the forefront of most of our minds during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the world confined to their homes on and off for the best part of eighteen months, fitness habits have certainly shifted, and gone are the days of multiple hour-long in-person Personal Training sessions per week. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 lockdowns have led to a glut of online Personal Trainers, but what makes Neil King stand out from the pack is his truly personalised approach.
It would be easy to assume personal training online means losing the ‘personal’ aspect, but this is certainly not the case with Neil King Personal Training. He knows there is no one size fits all method or single template for success, which is why all his plans are fully bespoke. There is no copy and paste with Neil, he takes the time to get to know each of his clients as individuals and considers what is realistic for them in terms of time commitment, then sets out a plan to achieve the results they long for.
Neil’s clients have achieved unbelievable results through him training them online, and it is no surprise his plans are so popular when they allow health and fitness to fit into everyday life, all with the benefit of access to Neil through instant messenger around the clock.
When asked what he loves most about training his clients, Neil’s motivation is clear – having the opportunity to help people change their lives for the better. For Neil, personal training is not just about seeing his clients through their course, it is equipping them with the knowledge they need for a happier and healthier life.
Not only can some huge physical changes be seen in his clients, but Neil is also an advocate for the mental health benefits that come from regular exercise and for him, seeing clients’ confidence grow is the most rewarding thing.
The secret behind the success of online personal training? Accountability. Neil said: “Anyone can go to the gym for personal training sessions a couple of times a week, but not being accountable for what you do between times will make for slow results.”
“In a world where we’re all glued to our phones, your personal trainer can now be ‘in your pocket’ 24/7, checking in regularly and giving you a push if you’ve forgotten to track your workouts or meals, providing much needed motivation if you’re falling off track.”
So, what advice would Neil give to someone apprehensive about taking the first step? He had this to say: “The best advice I can give to anyone embarking on a fitness journey is not to compare your progress to others, look only at how far you’ve come. At the end of the day, there is no right or wrong way to get fit or lose weight, the best way is only what’s best for you. Go at your own pace, only then will you see results.”
Neil’s passion to help his clients is evident in all that he does, and he is on a mission to change perceptions of health and fitness, proving to even the most fitness shy, that exercise doesn’t have to be scary.
To find out more about Neil King Personal Training, and see his clients’ transformations, please visit his website: https://www.neil-king-personal-training.co.uk/.
For over 15 years Neil King has supported people from all walks of life throughout their fitness journeys. Having worked with athletes on several occasions, he gains most satisfaction from helping regular working people, from mums on the run to businesspeople whose time is limited.
Neil has quickly made a name for himself online, extending his services nationwide through online personal training where he is achieving fantastic results for his clients.
Neil understands not everyone can train for two hours per day, seven days a week whilst eating five meals a day – that’s why each training plan is tailored to the individual to work around their lifestyle.
