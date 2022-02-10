Submit Release
LSF Health Systems Hosts Second Behavioral Health Innovation Summit April 19-20, 2022 in Orlando, Florida

https://www.lsfhealthsystems.org

Florida Department of Children and Families Sec. Harris to Delivery Opening Remarks

The challenges we face today in behavioral health are too big to confront with only solutions that have worked in the past.”
— Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris will deliver opening remarks at the 2nd Annual Behavioral Health Innovation Summit hosted by LSF Health Systems this April 19-20 in Orlando.

The live event attracts leading executives, funders, and policy makers in the behavioral health field for two days of collaboration with key community and government partners throughout LSF Health Systems’ 23 county service area in Northeast and North Central Florida.

The event at GuideWell Innovation Center allows participants to explore strategies for replicating what’s working in today’s changing environment while showcasing innovative approaches in behavioral health that are producing impact in this time of increasing demands.

Keynote speakers include Bob Carter, a founding member of the World Health Organization Foundation and Nick Kittle, author of Sustainovation, Building Sustainable Innovation, One Wildly Creative Idea at a Time.

“The challenges we face today in behavioral health are too big to confront with only solutions that have worked in the past,” said. Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems. “We launched this summit to encourage leaders to share how they’re addressing issues never before confronted. The response has been tremendous. What we’re learning from our providers will undoubtably save lives.”

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available. More information can be found online at lsfhealthsystems.org. Contact Kareen Ver Helst at 904.330.8934 or kareen.verhelst@lsfnet.org about sponsorship opportunities.

LSF Health Systems is one of seven behavioral health Managing Entities contracted by the Florida Department of Children and Families to manage the state-funded system of behavioral health care for people who face poverty and are without insurance. LSF Health Systems serves a 23-county region in Northeast and North Central Florida. For more information, visit lsfhealthsystems.org.

John Daigle
Daigle Creative
+1 904-880-9595
