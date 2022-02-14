Netgate Introduces pfSense Plus Software for Third Party Hardware
Company Expands Options for Deploying Netgate’s Secure Networking Software Solution
Many customers have third party hardware they’d like to equip with pfSense Plus software. This release allows an easy migration from open-source project code to our business-assured software product.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, the leading provider of open-source secure networking solutions, today announced pfSense® Community Edition (CE) users have a software migration path to pfSense Plus software - the company’s flagship secure networking product targeted at businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies. Previously the software product was only offered on Netgate appliances or through public Cloud Service Provider (CSP) partners.
— Jamie Thompson, CEO
At the time of pfSense Plus software launch in early 2021, the company announced intentions to expand deployment options beyond its own appliances and CSP partners - particularly for users who elect to use non-Netgate hardware - either in bare metal or virtual machine fashion. That commitment is now a reality. pfSense CE software release 2.6 provides an easy migration path to pfSense Plus software release 22.01.
The company will bundle the software product with TAC Lite, Pro, or Enterprise support for commercial use. When purchased in conjunction with TAC Pro or TAC Enterprise, pricing remains the same as those TAC subscriptions are priced today. pfSense Plus software with TAC Lite will initially be offered at no charge, increasing to $129 per year in a subsequent release. Non-commercial options for home, lab and qualifying organizations will provide access to the software product at no charge.
“This is another important step in our progression towards making pfSense Plus software available to a growing customer base. While we’ll continue to believe a turnkey Netgate appliance is the best secure networking solution available, we fully appreciate that many customers have third party hardware they’d like to equip with our software product,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “This migration path gives them that choice. As time progresses, they too can leverage pfSense Plus software advancements that will make it an even stronger solution for business assurance and modern edge networking and cloud needs.”
For more information on pfSense Plus software, please see our blog and release notes. To learn more about pfSense Plus software in general, visit netgate.com. For additional questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of Netgate products, which include pfSense software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries.
All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
