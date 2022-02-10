Petoskey Doctor Launches the Country’s First Concierge Regenerative Medicine Program

Lisa Fortin, MD offers concierge regenerative medicine program with launch of REYOUVENATE’s Founder’s Club The ReYOUvenate Clinic, located in Petoskey, MI is operated by Lisa Fortin, MD.

REYOUVENATE’s Dr. Lisa Fortin Offers Non-Surgical, Non-Pharmaceutical Concierge Regenerative Program.

PETOSKY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lisa Fortin, a renowned regenerative expert operating out of her REYOUVENATE clinic she founded in Petoskey, Michigan has launched a high-touch concierge regenerative medicine program that provides alternatives to conventional medicine by improving health at the cellular level.

The REYOUVENATE clinic, in Petoskey focuses on providing non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical health care options, using an advanced integrative approach to medicine. REYOUVENATE has been helping clients discover the power of regenerative medicine since 2017. The goal of regenerative medicine is to replace or reboot tissues and organs damaged due to disease, injury, age or other issues instead of treating symptoms with medication and procedures.

With the clinic's success, Dr. Fortin is now looking to expand her offerings and help patients take a stronger hold of their health and even reverse age-related health issues. Due to the overwhelming demand for high-touch access to Dr. Fortin, her research, and her therapies, in early 2022, Dr. Fortin will launch the Founder’s Club, one of the nation’s first concierge regenerative medicine clubs.

The Founders Club will offer various, highly customized regenerative therapy options for anti-aging, pain management, sciatica, sexual dysfunction, fibromyalgia, hair loss, autoimmune conditions, and overall health optimization to name a few. The clinic utilizes innovative, non-pharmaceutical techniques, including acellular regenerative medicine injections, PRP (platelet-rich plasma), pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, Extracorporeal soundwave therapy, GAINSwaveTM and Thor laser (photobiomodulation aka cold laser therapy) technologies for example. Combining lifestyle modifications with these therapies, the clinic focuses on cellular health, harnessing the body's natural ability to heal and amplifying the healing process.

The club will focus on high-touch care with extensive testing that goes far beyond your typical blood tests taken at a yearly physical. The testing will provide a deeper look at what is happening on a cellular level, and from there, Dr. Fortin will construct a personalized plan of care to address the root cause of any symptoms or health-related issues. The program is not meant to replace a primary care physician, rather the purpose is to enhance patients’ overall health and quality of care by serving as a patient’s advocate and providing a regenerative approach.

The Founder’s Club is open to any patient looking to take a hold of their health regardless of their physical location.

“Through regenerative medicine, I was able to completely change my life for the better,” said Dr. Fortin. “I want to provide the same opportunity for others—whether or not they are local. As a pioneer in this field, I’m connected with some of the best regenerative doctors throughout the country. For our club members that aren’t local or cannot travel, once I receive their tests and develop their custom plan of care, I’ll network to ensure that they are in the best hands possible and receive the highest quality regenerative therapies available to them.”

The high-touch concierge program will initially be limited to 20 members. The exclusive program allows for a high level of customization, taking into account each member's medical background, needs, goals, and the results of their diagnostics. The 12-month program will focus on transformation and setting members up for a lifetime of success by improving their cellular health—and thus their overall health—from the inside out.

"It's a whole new way of dealing with health that challenges the status quo,” said Dr. Fortin. “Our mission is to provide the tools necessary for you to repair and regenerate your health to take charge of your life.”

About REYOUVENATE

REYOUVENATE is a regenerative-based medical clinic that uses cutting-edge technologies to restore and support your body’s natural regenerative abilities. The clinic uses non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical therapies to return the body to peak performance. Instead of treating symptoms, the Doctor and her team address the root cause. For more information visit www.ReYOUvenate.com or call (231) 489-8060.