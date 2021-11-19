Two CNC Machining Companies Create International Partnership to Expand American Precision Parts Manufacturing

Fadal Engineering partners with FPT Industrie S.p.A, boring machine industry leaders, to expand their portfolio of products FPT Industrie S.p.A

Michigan-based company Fadal has partnered with the Italian-based company FPT Industrie S.p.A. to bring rare boring and milling machinery stateside

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- The precision parts market is projected to reach USD 350.29 Billion by 2027. Steady growth can be attributed in large part to the advancement in CNC and milling machinery.

Leading that charge is Fadal Engineering (Fadal)—a name long synonymous with quality, affordable CNC machining centers. Fadal boasts a technologically advanced product portfolio that includes 40 and 50 taper VMC's, 5-axis VMC's, and horizontal lathes. But recently they recognized the need to offer large industrial manufacturers horizontal boring machines for the purposes of creating the large-format parts being demanded by several key industries.

“Boring machines are common. But not all types of boring machines can create the custom, precision machined parts the industrial sector needs,” explains Mike Naert, VP of Sales for Fadal. “Horizontal boring machines are fast, precise, and handle difficult geometries that can’t be achieved at scale by other machines.”

Fadal’s new partnership with the Italian-based FPT Industrie S.p.A allows Fadal to offer industry leading, state-of-the-art milling boring machines to increase their available inventory of manufacturing machinery, improve the traditional production process, and advance the precision parts sector in the United States.

This partnership between Michigan-based Fadal and Italian-based FPT Industrie S.p.A provides customers of both companies with a comprehensive line of machines and controllers to meet any businesses’ manufacturing needs, be it a small shop or large industrial manufacturer.

Having manufactured CNC milling and boring machines for the mechanical and die & mould fields since 1969, FPT Industrie S.p.A’s portfolio features some of the highest quality and most technologically advanced boring and milling machines available on the market.

“Through this partnership, Fadal and FPT Industrie S.p.A are now one of only a handful of manufacturers in the United States to offer horizontal boring machinery in our product portfolio,” said Ezhil Viswanathan, Vice President, Sales and FPT Division. “We are always looking for ways to give our customers access to the highest quality machinery on the market, and this partnership allows us to expand our offerings and help meet our customer’s needs.”

With the slogan “Built for Machinists by Machinists,” all Fadal Engineering’s CNC machining centers and controllers are backed by a 2-year/4,000 user-hour warranty—the only warranty of its kind in the CNC industry to be included with the machinery. Fadal prides itself on providing the highest precision and quality machinery at affordable prices.

About Fadal

Built for machinists by machinists, Fadal Engineering manufactures CNC machining centers and controllers backed by an unmatched 2-year/4,000 user hour warranty. Fadal’s classic machines—beloved by loyal followers—have been updated with state-of-the-art engineering enhancements, including backward compatibility, so customers can leverage the legacy controller programs that they have relied on for years. Learn more at https://www.fadal.com/