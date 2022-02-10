India launches Smart Healthcare Ecosystem, White Paper released by Technology Think Tank
Government of India's technology think tank TIFAC launched the concept of Smart Healthcare Ecosystem to make healthcare accessible and affordable pan IndiaNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 35th Foundation Day of India's apex technology forecasting body, TIFAC, an autonomous body under Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, saw the launch of the concept of smart healthcare ecosystem. Through a white paper that introduces the concept and proves the feasibility of the same through the use of on-ground experiments and proofs of concept, it is expected to drive healthcare policies at all levels in India.
The concept was created through consultative support by government advisory firm Sapio Analytics. Its division Sapio Smart Healthcare presented its various innovations in real life to establish the possibility of a transformative ecosystem in India. International organisations and health leaders from around the world contributed to the creation of this concept.
Launched under the call of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and his mission to digitise healthcare through the Digital Health Mission, the smart healthcare ecosystem is expected to provide primary health services to every village of India, using innovative hub and spoke models powered by cyber-physical technologies. Such an ecosystem is also expected to predict diseases on a hyperlocal level and drive the use of healthcare resources in an optimised manner, thus significantly increasing the efficiency of each professional. Personalised quality treatment for citizens in the interiors of India is promised through this ecosystem, thus creating the first of its kind healthcare platform in the world.
The paper also calls for applications from industry experts, technology startups, researchers and innovators, who can contribute to the ecosystem, by participating in the same. They can do so by using the business model template designed for their applications. Sapio Smart Healthcare is also accepting applications from potential partners of this ecosystem, to be able to execute this transformation.
TIFAC Foundation Day was attended by Prof Devang Khakhar, Chairman of the TIFAC Governing Council, Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Dr Pradeep Srivastava, Executive Director, TIFAC, and honourable members of the Governing Council and Executive Team of TIFAC. Dr Srivastava graced the occasion with his speech on the significance of self-reliance of India and TIFAC's contributions towards the same.
