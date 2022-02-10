Déjà Vu: Henkel Acquires Shiseido’s Professional Hair Care Business in Asia-Pacific, Makes Play for #2 Global Rank

With Henkel announcing that it will acquire Shiseido’s professional business in Asia, Kline is analyzing what this means for the global salon hair care market.

Henkel is continuing on its path to further success in the salon hair care market with something it has strong experience with: acquisitions.” — Agnieszka Saintemarie, Industry Manager of Consumer Products

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that is giving off a strong feeling of déjà vu, Henkel has announced that it will acquire Shiseido’s professional business in Asia. Almost five years ago, Henkel announced a strategic move in the North American market: the acquisition of the Zotos International division on Shiseido. With the transaction, Henkel enriched its portfolio in three regionally strong brands: Joico, Zotos, and ISO. Shiseido, meanwhile, withdrew from the professional market in North America with the sale.

Now, Henkel’s latest acquisition – from Shiseido yet again – is expected to have several impacts on the global salon hair care market. The company is currently #3 globally, and with numerous acquisitions under its belt, including the Zotos one in 2017, the player has strengthened its game in North America and gained a #2 ranking there, behind industry leader L’Oréal. The new acquisition for Henkel means more than doubling its business in Asia, a notoriously difficult market to penetrate. Even more interesting: Based on the latest data from Kline’s Salon Hair Care global series, the company’s sales will be right at the heels of Wella, making it a strong competitor for the global #2 spot. For Shiseido, the move means withdrawing from the professional hair care business completely.

So what will the acquisition bring to Henkel’s product portfolio? Shiseido Professional, the only master brand Shiseido still has in the professional hair products market, is strong in innovative premium hair care products, with a constant pipeline of new launches in such important market segments as scalp care or anti-aging.

“Further consolidation on the global salon hair care market is not surprising,” says Agnieszka Saintemarie, Industry Manager of Consumer Products. “With extremely strong competition coming from star performers such as Olaplex, Henkel is continuing on its path to further success in the salon hair care market with something it has strong experience with: acquisitions.”

Kline will soon release 2021 data and reveal how global shares and ranks evolved after another unusual year in the shadow of COVID-19 and its impact on the salon hair care industry; our Salon Hair Care series – covering more than 25 countries globally – is set for publication beginning in the second quarter of this year. In addition, Kline’s M&A Advisory Service provides companies that are looking to develop an M&A strategy or better execute a strategy with effective, objective, and executable actions built on deep industry expertise, analytical and management consulting capabilities.

Kline, a management consulting and market research firm, elevates industry expertise with technology to deliver highly predictive and actionable data, insights, and specialist advice. We are known as “The Industry Experts,” with an enviable reputation for delivering best-in-class data and advisory services for several very targeted industry segments. For more information, visit klinegroup.com.