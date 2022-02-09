Kline Announces 6 VP Promotions, Reports on Digital Progress

Kline & Company, a respected provider of world-class consulting services and market intelligence, has elevated several staff members to the role of VP.

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kline & Company has announced a series of promotions, elevating several staff members to the role of Vice President.

Annie Jarquin, a Kline veteran of six years who is based in London, has been promoted to the position of Vice President in the company’s Energy Practice. In her new role, Jarquin will spearhead Kline’s commitment to excellence in strategy and insights for its clients, furthering the firm’s ongoing efforts to understand the impact of the energy transition and the evolution of mobility.

Ali Khan, a 26-year Kline veteran who is based in India, has been elevated to Vice President of Global Delivery & Execution. In his new role, Khan will manage the deployment of Kline's global staff to better leverage in-house knowledge and expertise to the fullest advantage of clients.

Nikola Matic has been elevated to Vice President of Chemicals; the 14-year Kline veteran, who calls Prague his home base, will lead the development of new digital products and services for the firm’s legacy chemicals and agrichemicals businesses.

Yann Pencole has been promoted to Vice President in Kline’s Consumer Products practice. Based in London, Pencole leads engagement teams on assignments across all major consumer product sectors, including food & beverage, personal care, home care, and consumer health care.

On the tech front, Duncan Lawie will assume the new role of Vice President of Technology, while Francis Taloen will become Vice President of Digital Innovation; both are based in London. The two have already helped Kline push forward on several initiatives that have resulted in exciting progress toward delivering the company’s digitalization agenda.

“The Technology team is focused on cloud technologies and the core DevOps mantra of ‘sooner, safer, and happier,’” notes Lawie. “We are able to use cutting-edge technology to deliver better than before, at lower cost, and faster. We continue to improve the way we work and the way our business teams deliver, building products we are proud to create and which our colleagues are happy to use.”

Previously, Kline announced the promotion of Hardeep Parmar to Vice President of its global M&A and Corporate Development practice, taking over leadership from Eric Vogelsberg, who will assume a Senior Advisor role. Parmar will build upon her current work with the investment community in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with added responsibility for North America and all industry verticals.

“This wave of promotions reflects the hard work and dedication that Kline has seen from critical members of our team,” says Joe Tarantola, Kline Chairman and CEO, who adds that the company’s digital development has been impressive. “I’m awed by what progress we have made in the innovation area and digital, along with everything that we’re on the cusp of doing now. We spent the last year investing in building our digital foundation, and now it’s time to demonstrate to our clients what the combination of these capabilities and our deep industry expertise can create.”

About Kline

Kline, a management consulting and market research firm, elevates industry expertise with technology to deliver highly predictive and actionable data, insights, and specialist advice. We are known as “The Industry Experts,” with an enviable reputation for delivering best-in-class data and advisory services for several very targeted industry segments. For more information, visit klinegroup.com.