Georgia Food + Wine Festival Announces New Event Details and Participating Talent
Inaugural Georgia Food + Wine Festival, March 24 - 27, Marietta, GeorgiaELLENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Food + Wine Festival is a culinary and beverage celebration that showcases Georgia’s celebrity chefs and beverage experts. The inaugural festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, including “Savor”, the main event on Saturday with over 400 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings, cooking demonstrations on the “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage”, and 50+ restaurants and artisans from around the south.
Schedule of Events: *Schedule and talent subject to change
Thursday, March 24 – “Drinks, Meat ‘n’ Three” 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, Jim R. Miller Park
The festival Kick-Off Luncheon with whiskey, beer and wine tastings - and a variety of Meat ‘n’ Three lunch plate combos. Celebrity guest chef/Pitmaster, Bryan Furman will be preparing fantastic barbecue options and sides.
Friday, March 25 – 11 am - 4:30, “Classes from the Georgia Masters”, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria (Classes 1 - 4); Class 5 takes place at Jim R. Miller Park
Each class offers the attendee an opportunity to taste culinary creations/bites with paired wines, beers or featured signature cocktails. *Classes from guest chefs/authors will include a signed copy of their most recent cookbook.
Class Schedule: CLASS 1: 11 am - 12 pm: “Best of Sparkling Wines”, featuring Eric Crane, Advanced Sommelier and Gabriel's Bakery. CLASS 2: 12:30 - 1:30 pm: Georgia’s only Master Sommelier, Michael McNeill and a guest chef. CLASS 3: 2:00 - 3:00 pm: Matthew Raiford, Chef/Farmer/Author and Rodney Strong Wine Estates tastings - includes a copy of Raiford’s cookbook, Bress ‘N’ Nyam; CLASS 4: 3:30 - 4:30 pm: “Whiskey and The Saltwater Table” with Top Chef - Bravo TV, Whitney Otawka, Chef/Author and a premium whiskey tasting flight with Beam Suntory beverage expert, Tim Heuisler, Beam Suntory - includes a copy of Otawka’s The Saltwater Table. CLASS 5: 5:30 - 6:30 pm at Jim R. Miller Park: Georgia BBQ Nirvana with some of Georgia’s best Pitmasters and Maker’s Mark beverage expert, Ryan Meegan.
Friday, March 25, 7:30 – 9:30 pm - “Fired-Up” Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta, GA:
This BBQ Extravaganza is an all-inclusive culinary and beverage tasting ticket, showcasing some of the South’s most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer and spirits - two live music stages.
Saturday, March 26, 1 – 4 pm, "Savor, Georgia Food + Wine Festival" Jim R. Miller Park
A fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music, celebrity chef demonstrations, interactive stations from several world-renowned beverage experts. Tickets include a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings from hundreds of wines, beer and spirts exhibitors, and each guest will receive an RFID wristband which will be pre-loaded with $10 in Tasting Credits, additional credits will be available for purchase throughout the festival. Savor will also feature over 50+ restaurants from around Georgia and the South with a variety of culinary options, along with artisans from all over the region. Guests will enjoy the Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage, featuring cooking demonstrations from Matthew Raiford, Whitney Otawka, and Publix Aprons Cooking School. *Stage tastings limited to the first 100 people in attendance for each stage session. Celebrity author cookbook signings will be available following cooking demonstrations. *FREE parking, 21 & older only event, no pets allowed.
Saturday, March 26, 12 – 4 pm, “VIP Lounge, at Savor” presented by Publix and Atlanta Magazine (a separate admission ticket) VIP Lounge tickets include early access to the festival, VIP Parking and crystal souvenir tasting wine glass. The VIP Lounge, presented by Publix and Atlanta Magazine is an exclusive, fully catered VIP Lounge experience with special SWAG bags, restrooms, open bars with cocktails, live music. The VIP Lounge ticket also includes full access to the general admission area of Savor. Each ticket includes an RFID wristband which will be pre-loaded with $10 in Tasting Credits and can be used to purchase additional credits throughout the festival.
Sunday, March 27, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm, “Sunday/Funday” (Family-friendly event)
An affordable ($20 admission ticket, with children 12 and under free) fantastic festival finale with live music and a variety of delectable restaurants, farmers, artisans, and food trucks, and a variety of beverages for purchase. A family friendly event with something for everybody in the family, including a free Kids Zone, with free inflatables and kids activities. There will be a variety of official festival beverages available for purchase for 21 and older - including beer, wine and cocktails. The Sunday/Funday Lounge will feature specialty drink stations for purchase: Mimosas, Sparkling Wines, Bloody Mary Bar and Frose’ (Frozen Rose’) with a souvenir cup. The “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage” will feature cooking demonstrations from Georgia’s best loved chefs including Virginia Willis, Food Network Kitchen and James Beard Foundation award-winning chef and Jernard Wells chef/author and award-winning television host appearing on CLEO TV, the Food Network, the Cooking Channel and the Oprah Winfrey Network, celebrity guest chefs and more. Don’t miss “Georgia’s Best Whiskey Cocktail” challenge with some of the area’s best bartenders and mixologists competing for the title and $1,000 grand prize.
Sunday, March 27, 12:00 - 3:00 pm, “Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge” (Family-friendly event)
Enjoy sipping and shucking the afternoon away while listening to live music and enjoying unlimited wine, beer and spirits tasting stations with unlimited buckets of oysters and BBQ. Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge tickets include admission to Sunday/Funday from 11 am – 5 pm and VIP Lounge parking. Each ticket includes an RFID wristband pre-loaded with 10 Tasting Credits. Children 12 & under are FREE, free parking, no pets allowed.
Advance ticket discount savings on the Georgia Food + Wine Festival Winter Advance Ticket Packages are available now through March 1, 2022. Stay and Play Packages are available at official host hotel, Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria. The most up to date festival information is available on the Georgia Food + Wine Festival website and the festival’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Please contact Jan Gourley, jan@adfishgroup.com or Kelly Smith, Kelly@adfishgroup.com for additional festival information.
