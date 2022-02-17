HackEDU Secure Coding Training Integrates with Application Security Tools, Uniquely Illustrates Efficacy of Training
Newly released HackEDU Impact Report enables organizations to visually track the effectiveness of their secure development training
HackEDU’s Impact Report, unlike any other solution available, allows organizations to measure the effect that properly administered training has on reducing vulnerabilities in software”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HackEDU, a global provider of unmatched secure coding training for developers, today announced general availability of its new Impact Report that is purpose-built for organizations devoted to coding excellence and risk reduction.
— Jared Ablon
The Impact Report stands as a powerfully unique tool for visually depicting how secure coding training impacts vulnerabilities found via integrated enterprise application security testing tools – putting proof of notable risk mitigation in the hands of security and development leadership.
By revealing the number and type of vulnerabilities identified each month, organizations can now easily see the correlation with the topic of lessons completed each month. This translates into confirmation that training is directly and automatically addressing potential application security issues.
Additionally, with training administrators already using HackEDU’s patent-pending Adaptive Training Plans, they benefit from automated training plans based on vulnerabilities in deployed code via intel from SAST, DAST and bug bounty tools to identify areas where developers can improve.
“Today’s launch of the Impact Report builds upon our innovative Adaptive Training Plans and furthers our mission to help developers significantly reduce application security risk,” said Jared Ablon, President, Co-Founder and head of product strategy at HackEDU. “Our team built unmatched Adaptive Training Plans in direct response to input received from those who previously deployed just-in-time training that interrupted developers as they worked – and they consistently proclaimed that interruption’ training never succeeded. It’s clear that training is best received when the learner has mentally planned to receive instruction. HackEDU’s Impact Report, unlike any other solution available, allows organizations to measure the effect that properly administered training has on reducing vulnerabilities in software.”
By identifying existing vulnerabilities, automatically generating associated training plans, and measuring the impact, the company creates a distinct difference between it and the other lackluster training alternatives available today. Saving customers time and maximizing knowledge transfer, HackEDU ensures that developers train in the most effective manner possible and don’t waste training efforts on concepts they already understand.
For more information on the Impact Report, visit https://www.hackedu.com/training-automation.
Amy Baker
HackEDU
+1 7246125137
email us here