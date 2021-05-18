HackEDU, Inc., Brings Secure Coding Knowledge, Expertise to the Retail & Hospitality ISAC
HackEDU, secure coding training trusted by startups through the Fortune 5, will share their science-based training expertise with RH-ISAC's membersSANTA MONICA, CA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HackEDU, Inc., the Secure Coding Training company, today announced that it will be an essential partner in facilitating secure code education with the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC). The strategic partnership will provide members with practical knowledge on how to develop their secure coding training and application security awareness programs.
The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to build better security for the retail and hospitality industries. Through the partnership, HackEDU will bring its deep expertise in secure coding training to the community, helping member organizations to prepare their development teams to deal with existing vulnerabilities in their codebase, and decrease the number of vulnerabilities produced in code in the future.
“Applications are one of the top attack vectors for cybercriminals, and developers who are proficient in secure coding are essential to a company’s security posture,” said Jared Ablon, CEO of HackEDU. “Reports show that more than half of developers aren’t trained in secure coding practices. This exhibits itself in the fact that the vulnerabilities that are most often fixed incorrectly have been at the top of the OWASP Top 10 for over 14 years. Developers must be given secure coding knowledge to reduce the risks associated with application security. We’re excited to join RH-ISAC to share the best practices and expertise that we’ve developed from working with hundreds of companies and training tens of thousands of developers.”
Retail and hospitality organizations are making greater use of applications and APIs to expand their range of products and services, improve operations, and increase revenue. This trend expands the attack surface for these organizations. HackEDU helps to secure applications by providing secure coding training that provides developers with both the knowledge to anticipate threats in their code, and also defend against them.
“We knew from our annual CISO Benchmark Report that application and software security was going to be a priority for our members this year. HackEDU provides our community – specifically our Security Awareness and Software Security Working Groups – with subject matter expertise for implementing secure code practices into the software development lifecycle. We are excited to have a partner who can help our members grow in these key areas,” said Kristen Dalton, Director, Research and Education at Retail & Hospitality ISAC.
For more information about HackEDU, visit https://www.hackedu.com.
To learn more about RH–ISAC, visit https://rhisac.org/.
ABOUT HACKEDU
HackEDU provides interactive secure coding training that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Our offensive + defensive lessons, science-based approach, and DevSecOps toolchain integrations help to motivate developers, keep them engaged, and learn and retain secure coding principles effectively. Learn more at www.hackedu.com
ABOUT RH-ISAC
The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail, hospitality, and travel industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves all retail, hospitality, and travel companies, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.
