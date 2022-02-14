PCH Technologies Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List
I am extremely proud of the PCH Technologies team for their efforts to provide the best cybersecurity and client experience throughout the changing landscape.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCH Technologies, an international IT and cybersecurity firm, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named PCH Technologies to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end-users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.
— Timothy Guim, President and CEO of PCH Technologies
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
PCH Technologies was chosen as a 2022 MSP 500 List in the Pioneer 250 category for offering top-tier cybersecurity, IT management, and cloud services. They are a company that goes above and beyond for clients and has adjusted their cybersecurity plan to ensure enhanced security amidst the change of workplace structures due to the pandemic. Safety and security are their top priorities, and that is clearly shown through what PCH Technologies delivers to their clients.
“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration, and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”
“I am excited that PCH Technologies was selected a second year in a row to the 2022 MSP 500 Pioneer 250 List,” said Guim following the award announcement. “Since the pandemic started, the PCH Technologies team has been able to pivot and provide enhanced cybersecurity and collaboration tools to meet the needs of fully remote and hybrid workforces. I am extremely proud of the PCH Technologies team for their efforts to provide the best cybersecurity and client experience throughout the changing landscape.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
About PCH Technologies
PCH Technologies is a top-tier IT managed service provider (MSP) with a strong focus on cybersecurity headquartered in the Philadelphia market serving clients locally, nationally, and internationally. Founded in 1997 by Timothy Guim, its current CEO and President, PCH Technologies has been partnering with its clients understanding that technology drives and creates a strategic advantage for businesses. With a team of highly experienced personnel, they pride themselves on keeping their clients’ systems safe and secure while demonstrating consistent professionalism by being on time and on budget. For more information visit pchtechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
