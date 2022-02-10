Submit Release
New GIDEON - Jisc Partnership: Offering UK Academics Access To Leading Infectious Diseases Database

Students using the GIDEON application to find information on Ampicillin

Students using the GIDEON application to find information on Ampicillin

Student browsing the GIDEON application to find information on vaccines using ipad and phone

Student browsing the GIDEON application to find information on vaccines

GIDEON application displayed on four devices of different size

GIDEON can be accessed from anywhere, using any device

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIDEON Informatics partnered with Jisc, the UK’s digital body for education and research, for an exciting one-year pilot agreement. Jisc members get an exclusive discount to access the popular GIDEON comprehensive infectious diseases database as part of the subscription offer.

Subscribers can leverage GIDEON’s web application and API (with a free R statistical package) to enhance their training, education, diagnostics, and research efforts. Any members of staff in higher education (HE) and further education (FE) institutions interested in learning more are invited to join a free online discussion on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The GIDEON database is a powerhouse of information on:

● 26,000+ infectious disease outbreaks,
● 86,000+ prevalence and seroprevalence surveys,
● 38,000+ epidemiology graphs,
● 2,000+ pathogens,
● 30,000+ vaccines and drugs trade names,
● 23,000+ detailed country notes,
● 260,000+ references for data, and much more.

Kristina Symes, Managing Director at GIDEON Informatics stated: “GIDEON’s partnership with Jisc arrives at the perfect time. Now, UK academics and educators get in-depth epidemiology data at the click of a button.” She added, “In the past few years, UK’s academic bodies have had to adopt fully-online or hybrid learning models rapidly. Educators and students urgently need advanced digital resources to learn about, and fight against, infectious disease outbreaks.”

Jisc offers shared digital infrastructure and services to advance education and research in the UK. Regarding the new alliance, Caren Milloy, Jisc’s director of licensing, said: “The GIDEON partnership is another significant agreement that enables our members to access critical health information that supports education and research.”

GIDEON offers a wide berth of data and tools like simulations for educators and students to explore. To benefit from the new GIDEON-Jisc partnership, review Jisc’s catalogue.

For more information, contact info@gideononline.com.

About GIDEON Informatics

GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Disease. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.
GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.
Hundreds of customers from around the world, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology.

About Jisc

Jisc’s vision is for the UK to be a world leader in technology for education and research. It owns and operates the super-fast national research and education network, Janet, with built-in cyber security protection. Jisc also provides technology solutions for members (colleges, universities and research centres) and customers (public sector bodies), helps members save time and money by negotiating sector-wide deals and provides advice and practical assistance on digital technology. Jisc is funded by the UK higher and further education and research funding bodies and member institutions.

