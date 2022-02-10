FITZGERALD AUTO MALL HONORS SUPERHEROS OF THE HUMANE RESCUE ALLIANCE
Fitzgerald Auto Mall Presented the Superhero Awards to Key Members of the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA)
Today we honor the heroes you never see and are behind the scenes. Thank you for all you do.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fitzgerald Auto Mall Team knew some special people (and animals) deserved and had to be recognized for their courage after hearing two recent stories about local animals bringing people together, and a rescue mission that saved a life. This past Tuesday, Fitzgerald Auto Mall proudly presented the Superhero Awards to key members of the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) for the relentless work they do for animals in the community.
— Dottie Fitzgerald
On a recent day, Delores Bushong’s cat, Hank, got out of the yard and found himself up a tree unable to come down by himself. The community heard about Hank’s situation and decided to come together to help them out. For over five days and four nights, Delores' neighbors and friends all pitched in and gave her support. Delores reached out to the HRA and they jumped into action immediately, and news of the CAT-astrophe spread through their office. HRA med-tech, Lydia Kressensky, shared the idea to rescue Hank from the tree, and the HRA Field Services Division showed up with rope and basket in hand! Hank was successfully and safely brought down from the tree and into Delores' arms.
Earlier that month, Milo, a beagle who was adopted at a Fitzgerald Subaru pet event a year prior was getting ready to go for a walk with her owner, Mikayla Swift. When Mikayla opened the door, Milo bolted and began scratching on the neighbor's door across the street. Milo's behavior confounded Mikayla, but when she caught up to him, she heard the faint cry for help from inside. 85-year-old Sherry Star had fallen and could not get up, pinned next to the bathtub. Mikayla quickly called the fire department, and Sherry Star is alive and well today because Milo’s actions.
Fitzgerald Auto Mall has a long-standing commitment to animals’ well-being in the community and has been hosting pet adoption events for many years. Dottie Fitzgerald, who hosted the event at Fitzgerald Subaru, said, "Today we honor the heroes you never see and are behind the scenes. Thank you for all you do." Honorees along with Hank and Milo were presented with certificates and gift baskets for their service. Lisa LaFontaine, CEO of HRA, closed out the celebration with remarks reminding people that HRA finds solutions to both big and small problems, from providing direct care to animals in crisis to tackling systemic barriers to affordable, pet-friendly housing.
Recognized: Lydia Krassensky (Med tech at HRA), Lauren Crossed, Ellen Kurland and Stormy Farr, (Field Service Officers, HRA), Mikayla Swift, Milo, and Hank.
