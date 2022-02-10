Technological Advances Drive The Biologics Market Opportunities And Growth

Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is expected to be a continued driver of biologics market growth during this period. An area of particular development is likely to be physiology simulation modeling. Markets such as this one will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by developments in this area. For example, Eli Lilly and Pfizer have adopted Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) platform to conduct simulation models in early drug discovery that have been operational within hours, whereas traditional models would have taken weeks to conduct simulations. The Open Innovation Drug Discovery program is another initiative by Lilly to enhance the research and development of biologics. Such technological advances are likely to reduce costs and expedite the development phase of biologics, allowing companies to launch their products early.

Biologics market trends include the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised its regulations to eliminate outdated biologics requirements, thus allowing drug manufacturers to employ new manufacturing technologies and testing capabilities. Standard preparations (standard solutions containing a precisely known concentration of an element), which help to ensure safety, purity and potency of biologics can now be obtained from sources other than FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), or can be developed internally by the biologics license applicant. The FDA has also removed a rule (Section 610.21 of FDA code) which specifies minimal potency limits to be met for certain antibodies and antigens. In addition, FDA is also updating regulations (Section 610.53 of FDA code) regarding storage periods and storage conditions for biologics. These amendments in regulations are expected to increase regulatory flexibility by allowing the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA to incorporate current scientific technologies in the manufacture of licensed biological products.

Read more on the Global Biologics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-global-market-report

The global biologics market size is expected to grow from $338.45 billion in 2021 to $382.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global biologics market share is expected to reach $540.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Major players covered in the global biologics industry are AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Sanofi S.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and CSL.

TBRC’s global biologics market report is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), therapeutic proteins, vaccines, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a biologics market overview, forecast biologics market size and biologics market growth for the whole market, biologics market segments, geographies, biologics market trends, biologics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Biologics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3606&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, SAR 156597), By Product Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), By Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Microbial Diseases), By End Use (Hospitals, Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bi-specific-mabs-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Therapy (Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors), By Disease (Asthma, Crohn’s Disease, Carcinoma, Arthritis, Diabetes, Multiple Myeloma, Enterocolitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Sarcoma, Psoriasis and Others), By Molecule Type (Vaccines, Proteins & Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-biologics-and-biosimilar-drugs-global-market-report

Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Anti-Infective Vaccines, Autoimmunity, Others (Cancer And Others)), By Technology (Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines), By Route of Administration (Intramuscular (IM), Subcutaneous (SC), Oral, Others), By Valance (Monovalent, Multivalent), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sale, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaccines-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

