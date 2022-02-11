A corporate job is no more a job, it's a profession; Treat it like a business: Dr. Prakash Bhosale
EINPresswire.com/ -- While talking to the corporate professionals in the event, Dr. Prakash Bhosale expressed his opinions and views about becoming successful in the corporate world.
He said, “Corporate jobs are no more jobs it's a profession, corporate employees and professionals need to optimize themselves to get paid maximum like Business. Their skills, mental strength, and continuity hugely impact their remuneration. Today delivering results is the key factor to get into pivotal roles like CEO, Director, Country Heads, etc.”
He shared an example of two friends that is experienced many similar kinds of situations around the society. Anant and Sunil passed out MBA from the same year & from the same institute but after 13 years, Anant is the senior VP and drawing 62 lakh package but Sunil is just senior manager and drawing 14 lakh package. This is just an example but you might be experiencing many similar kinds of situations around you.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a professional consultant who can scientifically identify 3 areas where corporate employees and professionals can make significant progress and achieve self-excellency to deliver improved results in professional & corporate careers.
The work productivity of an individual is highly impacted by his work culture. Many times these factors are not in control like office politics, cultural issues, peer pressure, job insecurity, etc. This can lead to feeling frustrated demotivated and many times uninspired to work and progress.
According to Dr. Prakash Bhosale, sustaining and growing in a career requires a lot of life skills. Without these skills, people try to adapt to situations by changing jobs frequently, by changing projects, and in some cases changing careers too. This causes a lot of mental pressure and constantly questioning the decisions taken. Sustainability challenges generally create a work environment with poor employee morale and a general wave of insecurity throughout the company.
He said, “If there is no problem and corporate professionals feel things are pretty smooth it is a good time to examine are they in a growth zone or are they in their comfort zone. Comfort zone is when Currently people may not be having a serious problem, they may be having settled job or position but you might be you are ok to accept less than the best just because you have attachment with company/boss/co-workers and are reluctant to disturb this culture around corporate people. People also enter their comfort zone when they are afraid of challenges, environment changes and adaptability issues that come with new opportunities. The comfort zone feels good however it will not improve their skill levels and financial levels significantly. A Comfort zone also puts them at risk of feeling job insecurity. This transition from comfort zone to growth zone is what he specialize in."
Dr. Prakash Bhosale has a team of trained professionals who can identify, analyze and solutionize these challenges faced by corporate professionals, who are struggling with job issues or sustainability or growth, he has a unique model to identify the root cause.
It is a two-step process where the first step is using a scientifically designed psychometric test to get insights of the issue. Along with it there is a discussion with the experts who understand the context.
These root causes are then analyzed by his team to design a solution that is unique to the problem of corporate professionals. These solutions/remedies are then discussed with them in a one-on-one consulting session.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale
