SellerApp wins the first-ever grand Hackathon of ONDC under the retail cascaded transaction category
SellerApp participated in the 3-day integration hackathon and won the complete retail cascaded transaction category.
We are looking forward to innovative startups like SellerApp to integrate with ONDC. Wishing the entire team at SellerApp the very best"”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SellerApp's (https://www.sellerapp.com) AI-powered e-Commerce Intelligence platform helps sellers and retailers maximize their potential on the biggest global marketplace - Amazon. Founded in 2017, SellerApp uses next-gen AI and ML models to help businesses drive profitability in a simple SaaS interface. It features a full suite of state-of-the-art customer management solutions and powerful e-Commerce intelligence to help entrepreneurs and brands optimize their Amazon businesses.
— Shri T Koshy, CEO, open network for digital commerce (ONDC)
As the company stepped into the prosperous year of 2022, it participated in the first-ever grand Hackathon of ONDC under the retail cascaded transaction category. The 3-day integration hackathon required the participants to build a prototype that enables all sellers to connect to the network for digital commerce. SellerApp had to build a demo to be broadcasted during the launch of ONDC in the hands of Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal and other dignitaries like Mr. Nandan Nilekani and more. The goal of the Hackathon was to spur innovation and encourage the development of new applications and solutions that would help to grow the digital economy.
"ONDC is Reimagining the Future of Digital Commerce, the initiative is promoting open networks for all aspects of exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks.
SellerApp's participation in the Hackathon was a major milestone in its journey to becoming a leading player in digital commerce. The bigger picture unraveled when SellerApp won the complete retail cascaded transaction category! The event welcomed over 120+ teams where each of them had to execute a complete retail cascaded transaction with the help of the buyer and seller app, resulting in the order confirmation and fulfillment of any logistics provider.
The ONDC grand hackathon was a great opportunity for the company to network with other businesses and learn about new technologies. SellerApp’s team worked tirelessly for weeks, and successfully managed to create a working prototype that met the requirements of the hackathon.
It was the company's innovative prototype that motivated the judges to declare them as the winner of the Hackathon. This victory helped SellerApp to establish itself as a leading player in the digital commerce space.
