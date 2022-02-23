Clearwater’s Garden of Ridvan - Bringing Peace, Unity & Environmental Awareness
Scientology Volunteer Ministers plant seedlings for the Garden of Ridvan, 20 acres of bucolic land owned by Kamran Rouhani in the heart of the City of Clearwater
Volunteers cultivate their assigned plot in Kamran Rouhani’s unique experiment to create peace through 20 acres of environmental paradise.
I love gardening and I love Kamran’s concept of working with different churches in these beautiful gardens to improve both body and environment.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday the 26th of February, Scientology Volunteer Ministers will return to the Garden of Ridvan in Clearwater to continue a project they started last November. As news of our environment being ravaged and controversies about climate change blare out on the airwaves, Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) turned up for the seventh time to plant paradise. That is, the VMs will once again spend their Saturday morning at the Garden of Ridvan (literally Garden of Paradise) in the heart of the City of Clearwater. At each period, they till the soil, clean up the garden and learn about planting organic fruits and flowers.
— Ilse Chamaly, Scientology Volunteer Minister
Just a few turns off US 19 is 20 acres of bucolic gardens filled with fruit trees, herbs, flowers and honey bees. Kamran Rouhani is the owner of the property and a practicing Baha’i, a religion that teaches the oneness of humanity and where believers devote themselves to the abolition of racial, class and religious prejudice. In application of these principles, Mr. Rouhani has divided his garden into 19 plots and wants diverse churches, children and families to take over a plot in a bid to learn about planting organic fruit and flowers and the benefit of eating healthy, organic foods. At the same time, the participating churches and families will work together in unity and peace.
Ilse Chemaly, one of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, who is originally from Venezuela said, “I think taking care of the environment and our bodies are important things. I love gardening and I love Kamran’s concept of working with different churches in these beautiful gardens to improve both body and environment. I am delighted that we have a share in creating this unique idea with our friends and other churches.”
Kamran Rouhani was 13 years old when he left what was at the time Persia, now Iran. He was subsequently educated in a host of science and engineering fields including environmental research, health and biophysics research and bio-stat-electronics. Mr. Rouhani also owns several businesses, is an inventor and educator. His concept for the Garden of Ridvan grew out of all these disciplines and a desire to create peace and unity among all religions. Dotted throughout the garden are signs such as: “Mankind is one”, ”Peace & Unity”, and “Love others as Christ Loved Us.”
Scientology Volunteer Ministers:
The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than forty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, "If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance." The program has adopted the slogan: "Something Can Be Done About It". At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid and safety techniques.
