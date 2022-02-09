House Bill 1630 Printer's Number 1806
PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for pharmacy benefits manager audit and obligations.
