House Bill 2212 Printer's Number 2577

PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - An Act repealing the act of September 1, 1965 (P.L.420, No.215), entitled "An act for the protection of the public health, and to prevent fraud and deception in the manufacture, sale, offering for sale, exposing for sale, and possession with intent to sell, of adulterated or deleterious frozen desserts, providing for licensing, authorizing and regulating the manufacture and sale of frozen desserts, conferring powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Agriculture, prescribing penalties, providing for the enforcement thereof, and making repeals."