House Bill 1984 Printer's Number 2717
PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - An Act amending the act of June 30, 1981 (P.L.128, No.43), known as the Agricultural Area Security Law, further providing for purchase of agricultural conservation easements.
There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,297 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - An Act amending the act of June 30, 1981 (P.L.128, No.43), known as the Agricultural Area Security Law, further providing for purchase of agricultural conservation easements.