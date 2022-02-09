TDOC Seeks Justice-Involved Individuals For Entrepreneurship Program

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is seeking justice-involved individuals to participate in a 10-week entrepreneurship program set to begin next month. The TDOC Community Resource Center (CRC), in Madison, has partnered with Corner 2 Corner, a local nonprofit dedicated to economic equity for Nashville communities, to offer The Academy program, aimed at equipping current and former offenders with the skills to plan, start, and grow a small business.

“It doesn’t matter if you are currently on probation or parole or haven’t been involved with the justice system in a decade – if you have an idea for a business but don’t quite know how to get it off the ground, this is the perfect opportunity for you,” said Sarah Campbell, Director of TDOC’s Community Resource Center.

Set to begin March 7, 2022, The Academy program is free of charge for those who participate through the CRC. Participants will learn about mission and messaging, legal structure, sales projection, and more. Graduates of the program can apply for business funding with Corner to Corner’s various community partners, and have access to additional resources, like classes on website building, Shopify, and continued mentorship.

“The Academy has launched over 500 black-owned businesses in Nashville and put over $13 million back into our local economy in 2021,” said Shana Berkeley, Executive Director of Corner to Corner.

Anyone interested in participating in this program should contact the Nashville Community Resource Center at 615-770-1835.