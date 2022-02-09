Submit Release
MDOT invites public to take online survey for US-131 study in Grand Rapids and Wyoming

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - An online survey is available to help identify issues and needs on US-131 in Grand Rapids and Wyoming. - This is part of an ongoing Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study that helps early in the planning process for major future transportation projects. - The US-131 survey is available to the public through April 7, 2022. 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has launched an online survey for a segment of US-131 between M-11 (28th Street) and Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids and Wyoming as part of a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study. The PEL process represents a collaborative and integrated approach to transportation decision-making that considers environmental, community, and economic goals, as well as traffic issues, early in the transportation planning process. 

The survey, also offered in Spanish (encuesta en linea), is available now through April 7, 2022, and aims to reach a larger and more diverse group of Michigan residents and travelers. This important phase of the study collects input and comments from the public regarding design strategies and potential options for the corridor. The objectives of the survey are covered in this short video also available in Spanish.  

For more information on the PEL study or to provide comments, please visit the PEL website. Please use the comment form on the US-131 PEL study webpage to provide additional comments for MDOT staff. Public comments can also be shared with MDOT's social media sites at www.facebook.com/MichiganDOT or www.twitter.com/MDOT_West, or sent via U.S. mail to:

Monica Monsma Michigan Department of Transportation Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

