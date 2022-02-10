Why Guildhawk is Creating an Authentic Multilingual Virtual Human Twin for all their People

Guildhawk CEO & Coder Jurga Zilinskiene announced her company is now offering to create an Authentic Multilingual Virtual Human Twin for all her People.

The new industrial revolution will create big challenges and amazing opportunities for you because everything will have a digital twin including skyscrapers and you and me – our virtual human twins”
— Jurga Zilinskiene MBE
Jurga Zilinskiene, the remarkable CEO entreprenuer that codes and was honoured by Queen Elizabeth of England for her services to international trade made a special announcement at Sheffield Hallam University. As guest speaker at the University, where she is the newly appointed Entreprenuer-in-Residence, she told how her company is now offering to create an Authentic Multilingual Virtual Human Twin for all her People. She also told how to improve results with multilingual big data and the power of Guildhawk Aided, the secure AI-translation software her company created over 8 years.

Her talk, billed 'The secret future of corporate avatars' was attended by academics, students and business leaders and followed by questions and a reception.

In a quick one-minute video and read, she tells of the three big improvements she envisages being created when Guildhawk's multilingual virtual human twins that are used to create inspiring videos in many languages, start working their magic in the new Metaverse. You also can now watch the complete conversation online at the University website.

About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language and technology. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

