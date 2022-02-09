How to Say Happy Chinese New Year of the Water Tiger in Mandarin Helped by a Multilingual Virtual Human - Guildhawk

Screenshot of Guildhawk Multilingual Virtual Human Twin avatar of Jurga Zilinskiene and David Clarke saying, Happy Chinese New Year of the Water Tiger in Mandarin

Guildhawk tell How to say, Happy Chinese New Year of the Water Tiger in Mandarin

AI-technology and linguistics firm Guildhawk have introduced a remarkable new, creative way to instantly say, “Happy Chinese New Year” to friends in Mandarin

Since it was a challenge to travel at the moment, our CEO and Director had their Guildhawk virtual human twins send wishes of good health, happiness and prosperity to friends everywhere in mandarin”
— Josh Hook, Guildhawk
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch the how to say, 'Happy Chinese New Year of the Water Tiger' video and learn more about Guildhawk's new, exclusive AI-powered translation technologies and on the Guildhawk news page.

Anniversaries are special times when you want to wish friends good health, happiness and prosperity and last week almost two billion did that when they welcomed the New Lunar Year of the Water Tiger. There was extra good reason to do so because the Tiger, the third of the twelve signs of the Chinese Zodiac, has remarkable meaning for people born under the sign.

Chinese astrologers also tell us the powerful Tiger will bring better times through 2022 and it is a year for more diplomacy and kindness. Guildhawk wanted to offer our best wishes to all our Chinese friends across the world, and what better way to say it than in Mandarin with sensational fireworks.

Since it was a challenge to travel at the moment, the Guildhawk CEO that Codes Jurga Zilinskiene and Director of Integrity David Clarke commissioned their Guildhawk virtual human twins to send wishes of good health, happiness and prosperity. Using the magic of Guildhawk’s AI-powered translation technologies, David and Jurga (who were born under the signs of the Fire Dragon and Water Rabbit respectively) used Guildhawk Aided to instantly and securely translate their English message into Simplified Chinese. This was then verified before being converted to speech spoken by their virtual human twins and a multilingual video quickly created with beautiful moving images.

Josh Hook
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

How to Say Happy Chinese New Year of the Water Tiger in Mandarin Helped by a Multilingual Virtual Human - Guildhawk

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Josh Hook
Guildhawk
+44 20 7397 2770
Company/Organization
Guildhawk
18th - 19th Floor 100 Bishopsgate
London, EC2M 1GT
United Kingdom
+44 7736 085586
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language and technology. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

tech enabled professional translation services company

More From This Author
Why Guildhawk is Creating an Authentic Multilingual Virtual Human Twin for all their People
How to Say Happy Chinese New Year of the Water Tiger in Mandarin Helped by a Multilingual Virtual Human - Guildhawk
Why AI powered analytics and multilingual avatars are needed to protect from post-pandemic risks
View All Stories From This Author