Derby Barracks / Snowmobile Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5000494

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2022 @ Aprrox 2035

STREET: VAST Trail 96

TOWN: Canaan, VT

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowmobile Trail

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stephan Chase

AGE: 77

Helmet: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Indy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single snowmobile crash on VAST Trail 96 in the Town of Canaan, VT. It was reported Stephan Chase (77) was the operator and crashed on an icy corner and totaled the snowmobile. There were minor injuries reported and the operator was taken to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in NH.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881