Derby Barracks / Snowmobile Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5000494
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 02/06/2022 @ Aprrox 2035
STREET: VAST Trail 96
TOWN: Canaan, VT
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowmobile Trail
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Stephan Chase
AGE: 77
Helmet: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Indy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single snowmobile crash on VAST Trail 96 in the Town of Canaan, VT. It was reported Stephan Chase (77) was the operator and crashed on an icy corner and totaled the snowmobile. There were minor injuries reported and the operator was taken to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in NH.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881