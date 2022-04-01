The Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer in Georgia and Who Had Navy Asbestos Before 1982 to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

We are passionate advocates for Navy Veterans who have just been diagnosed with lung cancer and who prior to 1982 had significant exposure navy asbestos exposure and we want them to get compensated.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Georgia to focus in on financial compensation if before 1982 he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy on a ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard in Virginia, California, New York, Maine, Connecticut, Florida, Washington, or Hawaii. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. Financial compensation for a person like this is based on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

The Advocate says, "We are passionate advocates for Navy Veterans who have just been diagnosed with lung cancer and who prior to 1982 had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard-and our top priority is people like this get compensated. If this sounds like your neighbor or friend anywhere in the USA, please call their family and ask them to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.