28th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for district ...

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy created when Judge Patrick Thompson retires June 30.

The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties.

Justice K.J. Wall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 28th Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must be made in writing on the 28th Judicial District's official nomination form and include the nominee's signature.

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for this district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the 28th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nomination process

Nominations must be accompanied by the updated nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Saline or Ottawa counties, or the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

One original and eight copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon Thursday, March 10, to:

Justice K.J. Wall Kansas Judicial Center 301 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66612-1507

Electronic nominations may be submitted to jdnc.nominationform@kscourts.org.

Interviews and appointment

The nominating commission will convene by videoconference to interview nominees at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13. Interviews are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel.

Public access

At the beginning of the April 13 meeting, the public will have the opportunity to provide comment. To comment:

call 1-877-400-9499; and enter conference code 2199381974.

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meetings should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Nominees to governor

The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Supreme Court Justice K.J. Wall as the nonvoting chair; David Stanley of Bennington; Jay Macy of Minneapolis; Lance Cochran, Robert German, Peter Johnston, and Christine Ritter of Salina; and Robert Martin of Solomon.