MONARC HOLDINGS, INC ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS WITH GOVSMART, AMCHAR AND KPI TACTICAL
Major Distributors are now selling MONARC’s DARKMATTER Kinetic Energy Dispersal Trauma Pads to Law Enforcement, Federal Agencies and First Responders.ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DARKMATTER, a brand of MONARC Holdings, Inc, a global material sciences company that provides products designed to protect Law Enforcement, Military and First Responders, announced today national distribution agreements with GovSmart (www.govsmart.com), AmChar Wholesale Inc, (www.amchar.com) and KPI Tactical (www.kpitactical.com).
“The collaboration between MONARC’s DARKMATTER brand and each of these organizations will bring advanced protection to those that protect us all on a daily basis,” Joseph Cufari, CEO of MONARC, said. “These relationships will greatly expand the availability of DARKMATTER pads, which are designed to disperse the life-threatening kinetic energy that transfers into the body, even after armor does its job and stops the ballistic. DARKMATTER pads utilize cutting edge patented technology to disperse this dangerous energy away from the body, resulting in fewer follow-on injuries and a faster return to the fight and to work."
“The collaboration with DARKMATTER expands our presence in the Tactical marketplace,” Brent Lillard, President of GovSmart, added, “Our team will be able to provide a product that adds an extra layer of protection while greatly increasing comfort to those that wear tactical gear. We’re excited to join forces and to do our part to further DARKMATTER’s mission: ‘When it matters most.' "
About MONARC Holdings
Headquartered in Rochester, New York, MONARC Holdings is a collection of brands and products that serve law enforcement, paramedics, firefighters, and military personnel. Additionally, our core science will be used to launch products that serve the sporting goods, apparel and footwear categories, and beyond. MONARC creates innovative solutions that protect people, places, and things by making everyday products better.
About GovSmart
GovSmart, Inc. is a full-scale provider of IT products, Tactical Gear and related services to the Federal Government. We simplify procurement while offering the most competitive pricing on a wide variety of products from major manufacturers. We sell all types of hardware and software and specialize in providing certain custom technology services as well.
About AmChar Wholesale
AmChar Wholesale, Inc. has been in the firearms business since 1980. During the last 40 years, we have become one of the top distributors in the industry for law enforcement entities and independent dealers in the United States. AmChar is backed by industry professionals who have been in the firearms business for over a half century. Our warehouse in Rochester, NY is full of over 200 brands that manufacture firearms, ammunition and accessories including Glock, Sig Sauer, Vista Outdoors and Hornady – just to mention a few. To complement our core firearm products we also carry optics, holsters, tactical gear, chemical sprays, cleaning equipment, and security equipment. For the dealers that specialize in law enforcement, AmChar Wholesale carries a wide variety of products that fit this need. The firearms and ammunition that law enforcement professionals require - we carry. AmChar Wholesale is proud to say that we are one of the largest law enforcement distributors in the United States.
We also operate a secondary warehouse and distribution center in McDonough, Georgia. Since we opened this location in 2020, we have increased fulfillment and shipping efficiency to all of our dealers. AmChar also conducts wholesale operations in Canada and Puerto Rico to serve those dealer markets.
Our philosophy is to provide the products that our dealers need at a competitive price. While achieving this, we will never lose sight of the people who made us who we are today.
About KPI Tactical
Headquartered in Lancaster, PA, KPI Tactical is the premier supplier of products and service within the First Responder Community, including law enforcement, ESU and SWAT teams, EMS/EMT groups, paramedics, firefighters, and military. Additionally, with an ever-expanding range of product categories, we are fast becoming a first-call source for many civilian segments too - including survivalists, preppers, outdoorsman, competitors and various other shooting sports enthusiasts for every kind of sporting matches from rapid fire 3-Gun to long range precision Shooting
For more information about MONARC Holdings and DARKMATTER products, please visit www.monarcgroup.net
