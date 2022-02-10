Vertex Manufacturing Partners With Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions to Provide Aluminum 3D Printing to Customer Base

Vertex to install Xerox® ElemX™3D Printer at Cincinnati facility

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions and trusted industrial manufacturer, Vertex Manufacturing - A PrinterPrezz Company, today announced an agreement to add the Xerox® ElemX™ 3D Printer to Vertex’s Cincinnati facility and begin offering contract manufacturing services with Xerox’s liquid metal capabilities.

The ElemX leverages Xerox’s liquid metal technology that uses cost-effective aluminum wire and is easily deployed, requiring no special facility modifications for operation. Unlike many metal 3D printing technologies, the ElemX requires minimal post-processing and therefore provides a faster time-to-part. By adding the ElemX to its existing fleet of advanced manufacturing technologies, Vertex bolsters its capabilities and becomes a valuable addition to the Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions Manufacturing Partner Network.

“Our business is committed to delivering products and services that meet or exceed our customers’ quality and schedule requirements,” says Tim Warden, Vertex Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We decided to partner with Xerox because the ElemX technology gives us an added advantage to build parts faster and more reliably for our customers.”

The ElemX 3D Printer was commercially introduced in February 2021, and over the past year, Elem Additive Solutions has grown significantly, including opening an Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Cary, NC. This contract manufacturing agreement with Vertex is another important milestone for Xerox.

“The relationship with Vertex enables our Elem Additive business to scale and support our customers better than before,” said Xerox Elem Additive General Manager and Vice President Tali Rosman. “Between the two organizations, there are decades of experience in advanced manufacturing, so we are thrilled to push the limits of this technology together.”

ElemX is a safer and simpler metal 3D printing technology addressing supply chain resiliency for transportation, aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing. Until now, the ability to 3D print aluminum consistently and reliably has challenged the market. Unlike other metal 3D printing technologies, there are no hazardous metal powders with ElemX and no need for PPE or other considerable safety measures. Engineered to bring simplicity to the supply chain process, ElemX is the ideal option for spares, repairs and low-volume production parts.

“ElemX takes all the benefits of 3D printing and makes it easier than ever before for manufacturers to use metal additive manufacturing,” said Rosman. “This is the next step in our journey, and we plan to continue advancing our vision for more resilient supply chains in 2022 working with partners like Vertex.”

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. Learn more at printerprezz.com.

About Vertex Manufacturing

Vertex Manufacturing – A PrinterPrezz Company, is founded on the pioneering spirit that drove Morris Technologies, Inc. to become the premier global supplier of additive metal printing services and capabilities. Leveraging decades of experience with thousands of applications across the aerospace, medical, defense, oil & gas, energy and consumer goods industries, Vertex is committed to delivering products and services that meet or exceed customers quality and schedule requirements, earning trust and conducting all aspects of what we do, and how we do it, with the highest levels of integrity. With a strong commitment to delivering high quality parts the company is ISO13485 Certified, ITAR Registered and AS 9100:2016 Certified. Learn more at vertexmanufacturing.com.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

About Xerox Elem™ Additive Solutions

Determined to advance the additive industry, Xerox Elem Additive Solutions provides hardware and software solutions that equip manufacturers with the tools to reduce costs, eliminate long lead times and improve part performance. Strategically focused on developing supply chain solutions with distributed manufacturing and digital warehousing technologies, Xerox Elem Additive Solutions is one of the most uniquely positioned AM providers offering end-to-end solutions to the industry’s most challenging problems.