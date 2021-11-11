PRINTERPREZZ EXPANDS NEW HEADQUARTERS, DOUBLING THEIR BAY AREA INNOVATION CENTER TO 30,000 SQUARE FEET

PrinterPrezz expanding headquarters to total approximately 30,000 square feet

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, recently signed a lease to a new all-encompassing facility, adding to their arsenal of buildings in Fremont, California. This acquisition doubles their existing workspace, increasing their total floor plan to approximately 30,000 square feet.

“With PrinterPrezz being in the heart of Silicon Valley, we have easy access to technology and more opportunities for strategic partnerships,” said Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz. “Our new Innovation Center will strengthen our ability to accelerate medical device development and it supports our mission to bring new ideas to mass production that currently reside in the hospitals with doctors, surgeons, and innovators.”

“Looking at the medical device landscape,” Shetty continued, “there has not only been an increase in medical device demand but also a strong desire to develop next generation devices that result in better outcomes. This is in large part driven by the growing older active aging population. Expanding our onsite post processing development capabilities to mirror technologies at Vertex Manufacturing allows us to transfer processes seamlessly. Our advanced platform enables PrinterPrezz to target life changing devices that result in better patient outcomes.”

With brand new offices and upgraded workspaces, PrinterPrezz intends to use this expansion as a relocation of their headquarters from their previous location, less than a mile away. The new facility is designed with an engineer-to-engineer experience with shared workspaces and ergonomic workstations to improve collaboration and project performance. In addition to the large employee workspace, the new 14,000 square-foot site boasts ample space for additional 3D printing capability and post processing tools, a room identified to include a BSL-2 lab for bacterial testing, as well an area for product inventory management.

“With the addition of the new headquarters, PrinterPrezz is able to dedicate a larger space to our R&D efforts, which will enable us to dive into new technologies and materials,” said Shetty. “We are excited to enhance our workflow and increase our capabilities to address the ever changing needs of the medical device industry”.

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. The Company’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. The Company recently acquired Vertex Manufacturing, a premier global supplier of additive manufacturing metal services and capabilities leveraging decades of experience with thousands of applications across the aerospace, medical, defense, oil & gas, energy and consumer goods industries. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.