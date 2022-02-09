TCEQ approves fines totaling $252,229

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $206,685 against 8 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, two municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, and one water quality.

In addition, on Feb. 1, 2022 the executive director approved penalties totaling $45,544 against 23 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for February 23, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

###